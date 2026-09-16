The new iPhone 18 Pro may be the perfect occasion to switch to T-Mobile due to this exclusive deal
Get up to $1,200 in savings with an iPhone 18 Pro from T-Mobile!
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T-Mobile is running an "iPhone 18 Pro On Us" deal right now! | Image by PhoneArena
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T-Mobile has been scoring numerous wins over the past decade. And since 2024, it has consistently been ranked “Best overall network” by independent speedtester Ookla[1]. At this point, maybe you are itching to switch, but just need a good reason.
Well, how does “iPhone 18 Pro On Us” sound to you for a good reason? That’s right, new customers that switch to an eligible plan with T-Mo right now will get $1,200 off on a new iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max.
iPhone 18 Pro On Us by T-Mobile
Switching to T-Mobile is quick and easy. Generally most people wait until their contract is up for renewal and any financed devices have been paid off. However, if you do wish to switch to T-Mo as soon as possible, the Family Freedom program is made for you — eligible customers can port from 1 up to 4 lines on a new T-Mobile contract, and T-Mo will cover up to $800 in any outstanding payments you have with your previous carrier.
And the good news? Family Freedom still stacks with the iPhone 18 On Us offer, so you can still get those $1,200 in savings for a new Apple device in Burgundy!
Just gather your number, account PIN, and billing information and head over to T-Mobile’s Join Us guide. Or go to a physical location, where a T-Mo rep will do all the heavy lifting for you.
What do you get? Well, sign up to T-Mobile’s excellent Experience Beyond 2.0 plan, add an iPhone 18 Pro to your cart, and you will get $1,200 off on that brand-new phone in the form of bill credits for the duration of the service[2].
This is just about the best iPhone 18 Pro carrier deal you can get during the pre-orders period. Plus, you get the full benefits of T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond 2.0
Browse more iPhone deals at T-Mobile
The benefits of Experience Beyond 2.0
Experience Beyond 2.0 is an Unlimited plan through and through. You get full access to premium data, no throttling. You will be able to stream video at up to 4K (when connected to 5G), 250GB of premium data for your phone’s hotspot feature, 30GB of data in Mexico and Canada, 15GB in 215+ countries with unlimited text.
But that’s not the end of it. T-Mobile adds in more features that ultimately lead to more savings in other aspects of your lifestyle. Like the media bundle — Netflix On Us, Hulu On Us, and MLB.TV On Us, plus Apple TV for an extra $3/month.
Furthermore, you have access to T-Satellite connectivity for emergency messaging and location services where cellular service is unavailable is included. And you can add connected devices (watches, tablets) to your plan for just $5 per device.
You even get 12 months of DashPass for $0 delivery and reduced fees with DoorDash. And a full year of free AAA Classic membership, providing roadside assistance, free towing (up to a certain mileage), fuel delivery, tire changes, and battery jumpstarts.
With full unlimited data, satellite connectivity, streaming video at 4K quality, multiple streaming services, and even covering the realm of roadside assistance and the occasional food delivery — Experience Beyond 2.0 is more than just a plan — it’s a lifestyle upgrade.
1 - T-Mobile: Best Mobile Network in the U.S. According to Ookla Speedtest. For well-qualified customers.
2 - If you cancel entire account before receiving all bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $1,199.99 – Apple iPhone 18 Pro 256GB). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale.
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