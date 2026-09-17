T-Mobile 's market capitalization, the total market value of the carrier's outstanding shares, dropped like an order of large french fries through a greasy Five Guys takeout bag today. The stock of the carrier plunged by $9.81 a share or 5.57% to $166.45. That puts the stock very close to its 52 week low of $165.66.

Despite a blue chip rally, T-Mobile shares decline almost $10 a share





T-Mobile had the worst performance on Thursday as T-Mobile did. What that means is up to various interpretations, but Wall Street loves aberrations and this one could be a flashing red light indicating that bad news is coming to T-Mobile . Despite a greater than 300 point rally in the Dow Industrials on Thursday, the shares of the US Big 3 carriers all declined.had the worst performance on Thursday as AT&T (-1.82%) and Verizon (-2.87%) both declined by a smaller percentage thandid. What that means is up to various interpretations, but Wall Street loves aberrations and this one could be a flashing red light indicating that bad news is coming to

Aberrations bode poorly for T-Mobile





Here is another aberration that bodes very poorly for T-Mobile . As we already pointed out, the latter's 52-week low of $165.66 is 79 cents or .48% below Thursday's close. On the other hand, AT&T 's shares closed 27.65% above its 52-week low, and Verizon 's close on Thursday was 25.89% above its 52-week low. That is a big enough difference between T-Mobile and the other two that I really feel that dark clouds are forming around T-Mobile .





The carrier's transition to a digital-first provider is probably the biggest story to watch when it comes to T-Mobile . This move, which forces T-Mobile subscribers to use the T-Life app to make purchases and manage their accounts, has already resulted in a drop in the carrier's headcount as Mobile Experts have been let go.





T-Mobile also has been shuttering stores, something that we expected to see as the T-Life app became more important to T-Mobile customers. Another big story has been the forced migration of customers on older grandfathered plans such as Simple Choice, T-Mobile ONE, and Magenta. The reasons given by T-Mobile for doing this include its desire to end legacy billing and provide upgraded 5G features to those on older plans.







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T-Mobile is not worried that satellite-based direct-to-cell service could challenge the terrestrial wireless providers due to physical limitations including the inability of the satellite firms to penetrate certain structures with their signals. While T-Mobile might take an Alfred E. Neuman "What? Me worry?" carefree attitude about possible competition from SpaceX/Starlink and others, Wall Street seems to have concerns as the price of T-Mobile 's stock has gone up and down on news about possible competition from the satellite firms.

T-Mobile's largest shareholder thinks about combining with the company





T-Mobile 's majority stockholder, Deutsche Telekom, said this past April that it was T-Mobile as a dollar of T-Mobile 's earnings is valued higher than a dollar of Deutsche Telekom's earnings. Lastly,'s majority stockholder, Deutsche Telekom, said this past April that it was analyzing a combination with T-Mobile that would create the most valuable telecom company in the world , topping China Mobile and its $235 billion market cap at that time. The goal of the German telecom company is to narrow a valuation gap between Deutsche Telekom andas a dollar of's earnings is valued higher than a dollar of Deutsche Telekom's earnings.

T-Mobile executive has a large paper loss on his last purchase





On May 1, Almeida bought 5,097.44 shares of T-Mobile 's U.S. common stock, paying prices ranging from $196.12 to $196.18. The total cost of the stock was $1,000,015. Those shares are now worth $848,467, giving him a paper loss of $151,548. Obviously, Almeida is not a short-term investor. Almeida owns 44,849.602 shares of T-Mobile which have declined by about $1.31 million in value since May 1.





The publicly traded Big 3 carriers have been moving opposite to the broad market and this has been going in for some time. This indicates that the big monied funds see the carriers as a defensive play, which is unusual for an industry that is still considered to be in the technology game. It also could mean that the best periods of growth for T-Mobile , AT&T , and Verizon have long passed them by.



