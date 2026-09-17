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Do T-Mobile investors smell some bad news coming the carrier's way?

Aberrations in T-Mobile's shares could be a sign that there is some bad news coming.

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T-Mobile shares point to bad news ahead | Image by T-Mobile
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T-Mobile's market capitalization, the total market value of the carrier's outstanding shares, dropped like an order of large french fries through a greasy Five Guys takeout bag today. The stock of the carrier plunged by $9.81 a share or 5.57% to $166.45. That puts the stock very close to its 52 week low of $165.66.

Despite a blue chip rally, T-Mobile shares decline almost $10 a share


Despite a greater than 300 point rally in the Dow Industrials on Thursday, the shares of the US Big 3 carriers all declined. T-Mobile had the worst performance on Thursday as AT&T (-1.82%) and Verizon (-2.87%) both declined by a smaller percentage than T-Mobile did. What that means is up to various interpretations, but Wall Street loves aberrations and this one could be a flashing red light indicating that bad news is coming to T-Mobile.

Aberrations bode poorly for T-Mobile


Here is another aberration that bodes very poorly for T-Mobile. As we already pointed out, the latter's 52-week low of $165.66 is 79 cents or .48% below Thursday's close. On the other hand, AT&T's shares closed 27.65% above its 52-week low, and Verizon's close on Thursday was 25.89% above its 52-week low. That is a big enough difference between T-Mobile and the other two that I really feel that dark clouds are forming around T-Mobile.

The carrier's transition to a digital-first provider is probably the biggest story to watch when it comes to T-Mobile. This move, which forces T-Mobile subscribers to use the T-Life app to make purchases and manage their accounts, has already resulted in a drop in the carrier's headcount as Mobile Experts have been let go.

T-Mobile also has been shuttering stores, something that we expected to see as the T-Life app became more important to T-Mobile customers. Another big story has been the forced migration of customers on older grandfathered plans such as Simple Choice, T-Mobile ONE, and Magenta. The reasons given by T-Mobile for doing this include its desire to end legacy billing and provide upgraded 5G features to those on older plans.

Graph shows T-Mobile&amp;#039;s stock decline.
T-Mobile is about to make a new 52-week low. | Image by Google

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T-Mobile is not worried that satellite-based direct-to-cell service could challenge the terrestrial wireless providers due to physical limitations including the inability of the satellite firms to penetrate certain structures with their signals. While T-Mobile might take an Alfred E. Neuman "What? Me worry?" carefree attitude about possible competition from SpaceX/Starlink and others, Wall Street seems to have concerns as the price of T-Mobile's stock has gone up and down on news about possible competition from the satellite firms.

T-Mobile's largest shareholder thinks about combining with the company


Lastly, T-Mobile's majority stockholder, Deutsche Telekom, said this past April that it was analyzing a combination with T-Mobile that would create the most valuable telecom company in the world, topping China Mobile and its $235 billion market cap at that time. The goal of the German telecom company is to narrow a valuation gap between Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile as a dollar of T-Mobile's earnings is valued higher than a dollar of Deutsche Telekom's earnings.

Ever since Deutsche Telekom announced that it was considering a combination with T-Mobile, the latter's shares have been floundering. Consider the tale of what happened to an investment in T-Mobile made by Andre Almeida, Chief Broadband, Enterprise & Emerging Business at T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile executive has a large paper loss on his last purchase


On May 1, Almeida bought 5,097.44 shares of T-Mobile's U.S. common stock, paying prices ranging from $196.12 to $196.18. The total cost of the stock was $1,000,015. Those shares are now worth $848,467, giving him a paper loss of $151,548. Obviously, Almeida is not a short-term investor. Almeida owns 44,849.602 shares of T-Mobile which have declined by about $1.31 million in value since May 1.

The publicly traded Big 3 carriers have been moving opposite to the broad market and this has been going in for some time. This indicates that the big monied funds see the carriers as a defensive play, which is unusual for an industry that is still considered to be in the technology game. It also could mean that the best periods of growth for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have long passed them by.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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