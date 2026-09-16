This Sony WH-1000XM6 color is miraculously still on sale after the rest went back to full price
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Incredible value for the money. | Image by PhoneArena
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For a few weeks, Amazon had a really sweet deal on the Sony WH-1000XM6. It offered a $62 discount on them, allowing shoppers to snatch a set of Sony’s flagship wireless headphones for just south of $399.
While this deal is a thing of the past—for the most part—you can actually still score a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 for $62 off. The catch is that you’ll have to settle for the model in Silver, as it’s the only one selling at a discount right now. Just be sure to act quickly and snatch a set now, as there’s no telling when this color option will share the same fate as its siblings and return to its usual price.
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Sure, you could argue that $62 isn’t a mind-blowing markdown. However, let's not forget that these aren’t normal headphones. They easily fall into the top three best wireless cans money can buy, rivaled only by Apple’s AirPods Max 2 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen). That means you get high-end sound, complemented by dynamic head tracking and 360-degree audio for a truly immersive listening experience.
Of course, you also have the option to tailor the sound to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones companion app, all while enjoying high-end ANC that mutes the whole world the moment you turn it on. And that’s quite nice, as it comes paired with a comfy design and a 30-hour battery life, making the headphones a top choice for long listening sessions.
So, yeah! While $62 isn’t a mind-blowing discount, it’s actually on a set of headphones that are worth every penny, turning them into an even more tempting purchase. Don’t hesitate and treat yourself to a pair for less now while the deal lasts!
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