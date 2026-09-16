This Sony WH-1000XM6 color is miraculously still on sale after the rest went back to full price

Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-1000XM6 in Silver: Save $62 on Amazon! $62 off (13%) While Amazon's $62 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM6 is a thing of the past for most color options, the one in Silver is still available at this sweet markdown. This means you can still upgrade your listening experience with a set of some of the best headphones on the market for less than $399. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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Sure, you could argue that $62 isn’t a mind-blowing markdown. However, let's not forget that these aren’t normal headphones. They easily fall into the top three best wireless cans money can buy, rivaled only by Apple’s AirPods Max 2 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen). That means you get high-end sound, complemented by dynamic head tracking and 360-degree audio for a truly immersive listening experience.Of course, you also have the option to tailor the sound to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones companion app, all while enjoying high-end ANC that mutes the whole world the moment you turn it on. And that’s quite nice, as it comes paired with a comfy design and a 30-hour battery life, making the headphones a top choice for long listening sessions.So, yeah! While $62 isn’t a mind-blowing discount, it’s actually on a set of headphones that are worth every penny, turning them into an even more tempting purchase. Don’t hesitate and treat yourself to a pair for less now while the deal lasts!